This Is What Whales Are Betting On Futu Hldgs

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Futu Hldgs (NASDAQ:FUTU), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in FUTU often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Futu Hldgs. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $25,600, and 7 calls, totaling $349,087.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $80.0 for Futu Hldgs, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Futu Hldgs options trades today is 889.67 with a total volume of 985.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Futu Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

Futu Hldgs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $26.5 $24.55 $25.11 $55.00 $120.5K 301 48 FUTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/14/24 $6.15 $5.95 $5.95 $73.00 $58.9K 2 100 FUTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $5.0 $4.8 $4.93 $75.00 $48.3K 2.4K 120 FUTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $4.7 $4.45 $4.6 $80.00 $34.5K 623 161 FUTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $4.35 $4.2 $4.26 $80.00 $33.8K 623 252

About Futu Hldgs

Futu Holdings Ltd is an online broker providing one-stop online investing services. The company provides its services through its digital platform Futu NiuNiu, which includes market data, trading service, and news feed of Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and United States equity markets. It generates its revenue in the form of brokerage commission and handling charge services.

In light of the recent options history for Futu Hldgs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Futu Hldgs Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 788,424, the FUTU's price is down by -0.16%, now at $76.79. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 85 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Futu Hldgs

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $88.9.

Showing optimism, an analyst from JP Morgan upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $92. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Futu Hldgs, targeting a price of $85.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

