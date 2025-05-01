This Is What Whales Are Betting On FTAI Aviation

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FTAI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 46 uncommon options trades for FTAI Aviation.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 41 are puts, for a total amount of $2,468,870, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $257,888.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $130.0 for FTAI Aviation over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for FTAI Aviation's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across FTAI Aviation's significant trades, within a strike price range of $90.0 to $130.0, over the past month.

FTAI Aviation Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FTAI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $12.0 $9.2 $10.5 $100.00 $262.5K 472 252 FTAI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.1 $2.5 $3.1 $90.00 $186.6K 378 707 FTAI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $6.4 $6.2 $6.4 $100.00 $134.4K 223 918 FTAI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.5 $3.2 $3.5 $90.00 $112.3K 378 2.0K FTAI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $5.3 $4.9 $4.9 $130.00 $89.6K 545 223

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd is a aerospace company .It owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. It invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding FTAI Aviation, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is FTAI Aviation Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,348,026, the price of FTAI is down -8.63% at $97.87.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days.

Expert Opinions on FTAI Aviation

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $138.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for FTAI Aviation, targeting a price of $138.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 Stifel Downgrades Buy Hold

