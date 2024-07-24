This Is What Whales Are Betting On FTAI Aviation

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on FTAI Aviation. Our analysis of options history for FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $171,570, and 6 were calls, valued at $749,459.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $140.0 for FTAI Aviation over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for FTAI Aviation's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of FTAI Aviation's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

FTAI Aviation 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FTAI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $28.0 $26.3 $28.0 $90.00 $391.5K 55 140 FTAI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.5 $17.4 $17.4 $140.00 $127.0K 0 73 FTAI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $3.2 $2.9 $2.91 $120.00 $87.1K 1.8K 2.5K FTAI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.0 $0.4 $0.5 $95.00 $85.5K 596 1.7K FTAI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.95 $2.8 $2.95 $120.00 $79.9K 1.8K 2.7K

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd is a aerospace company .It owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. It invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

In light of the recent options history for FTAI Aviation, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of FTAI Aviation With a trading volume of 1,649,633, the price of FTAI is up by 3.99%, reaching $112.14. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 91 days from now.

