This Is What Whales Are Betting On Freeport-McMoRan

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FCX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Freeport-McMoRan.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $290,751, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $107,454.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $42.0 for Freeport-McMoRan over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Freeport-McMoRan's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Freeport-McMoRan's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $42.0 in the last 30 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.3 $4.2 $4.2 $39.00 $91.1K 768 374 FCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $6.8 $6.7 $6.7 $42.00 $57.6K 377 0 FCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.3 $4.2 $4.2 $39.00 $54.6K 768 130 FCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.5 $3.4 $3.4 $39.00 $48.2K 75 142 FCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $2.09 $2.01 $2.09 $25.00 $47.8K 1.9K 229

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan owns stakes in 10 copper mines, led by its 49% ownership of the Grasberg copper and gold operations in Indonesia, 55% of the Cerro Verde mine in Peru, and 72% of Morenci in Arizona. It sold around 1.2 million metric tons of copper (its share) in 2024, making it the one of the world's largest copper miners by volume. It also sold about 900,000 ounces of gold, mostly from Grasberg, and 70 million pounds of molybdenum. It had about 25 years of copper reserves at end December 2024. we expect it to sell similar amounts of copper midcycle in 2029, though we expect gold volumes to decline to about 700,000 ounces then due to falling production at Grasberg.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Freeport-McMoRan, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Freeport-McMoRan's Current Market Status With a volume of 6,678,192, the price of FCX is down -1.71% at $36.78. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 53 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Freeport-McMoRan

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $48.0.

In a positive move, an analyst from Jefferies has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $48.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

