This Is What Whales Are Betting On Freeport-McMoRan

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Freeport-McMoRan. Our analysis of options history for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 31% of traders were bullish, while 56% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $57,912, and 14 were calls, valued at $1,995,172.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $33.0 and $50.0 for Freeport-McMoRan, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Freeport-McMoRan's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Freeport-McMoRan's whale activity within a strike price range from $33.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.6 $1.55 $1.55 $50.00 $520.3K 35.4K 5.1K FCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.54 $1.43 $1.5 $50.00 $506.2K 35.4K 10.7K FCX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $1.54 $1.51 $1.51 $50.00 $204.1K 35.4K 5.1K FCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.49 $1.48 $1.49 $50.00 $139.3K 35.4K 7.4K FCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.45 $1.43 $1.43 $50.00 $98.6K 35.4K 6.4K

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is an international mining company. It has organized its mining operations into four primary divisions: North America copper mines, South America mining, Indonesia mining and Molybdenum mines. Its reportable segments include the Morenci, Cerro Verde and Grasberg (Indonesia mining) copper mines, the Rod & Refining operations and Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining. It derives key revenue from the sale of Copper.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Freeport-McMoRan, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Freeport-McMoRan's Current Market Status With a volume of 3,545,458, the price of FCX is down -2.09% at $46.01. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $54.25.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Raymond James keeps a Outperform rating on Freeport-McMoRan with a target price of $57. * An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $53. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for Freeport-McMoRan, targeting a price of $52. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Freeport-McMoRan, targeting a price of $55.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

