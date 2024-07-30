This Is What Whales Are Betting On Ford Motor

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Ford Motor. Our analysis of options history for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) revealed 22 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 77% of traders were bullish, while 13% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $1,190,975, and 10 were calls, valued at $1,181,428.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $7.82 to $14.82 for Ford Motor during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Ford Motor's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Ford Motor's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $7.82 to $14.82 over the preceding 30 days.

Ford Motor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.3 $1.22 $1.22 $9.82 $305.0K 54.7K 2.5K F CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $0.81 $0.78 $0.81 $11.00 $252.0K 781 1.7K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.88 $0.86 $0.88 $11.00 $170.3K 3.5K 5.9K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.87 $0.86 $0.87 $11.00 $165.4K 3.5K 5.7K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.87 $0.86 $0.87 $11.00 $150.3K 3.5K 3.7K

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has nearly 13% market share in the United States, about 11% share in the U.K., and under 2% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. Sales in the U.S. made up about 66% of 2023 total company revenue. Ford has about 177,000 employees, including about 59,000 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Ford Motor, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Ford Motor Standing Right Now? With a volume of 34,307,039, the price of F is down -1.62% at $10.83. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Ford Motor

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $15.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for Ford Motor, targeting a price of $12. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Ford Motor, which currently sits at a price target of $16. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Ford Motor, maintaining a target price of $17.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Ford Motor options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

