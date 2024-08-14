This Is What Whales Are Betting On Ferrari

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RACE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Ferrari.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $78,030, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $402,930.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $380.0 to $560.0 for Ferrari over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Ferrari options trades today is 112.33 with a total volume of 419.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Ferrari's big money trades within a strike price range of $380.0 to $560.0 over the last 30 days.

Ferrari 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RACE CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $15.7 $13.1 $14.0 $560.00 $110.6K 227 200 RACE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $59.0 $57.0 $58.5 $440.00 $81.9K 67 15 RACE PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $47.0 $45.9 $45.9 $480.00 $78.0K 0 17 RACE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.5 $4.3 $4.3 $480.00 $43.0K 8 108 RACE CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $14.0 $13.4 $14.0 $470.00 $42.0K 60 30

About Ferrari

Ferrari engineers and manufactures some of the world's most expensive exotic sports cars. The Ferrari brand is synonymous with Formula One racing, exclusivity, Italian design, and state-of-the-art technology. Ferrari also has a captive finance company that provides funding for dealers and clients. In 2023, Europe, Middle East, and Africa accounted for 48% of revenue, the Americas was 30%, China was 10%, and the rest of Asia was 12%.

Where Is Ferrari Standing Right Now? With a volume of 415,107, the price of RACE is up 1.41% at $437.88. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Ferrari, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

