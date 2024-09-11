This Is What Whales Are Betting On FedEx

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on FedEx (NYSE:FDX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FDX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 uncommon options trades for FedEx.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $643,516, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $169,910.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $240.0 to $320.0 for FedEx over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for FedEx's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across FedEx's significant trades, within a strike price range of $240.0 to $320.0, over the past month.

FedEx 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $53.5 $52.65 $52.65 $320.00 $73.7K 33 62 FDX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.4 $3.25 $3.25 $300.00 $53.9K 4.5K 399 FDX PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $52.85 $51.6 $52.85 $320.00 $52.8K 33 135 FDX PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $52.8 $52.55 $52.8 $320.00 $52.8K 33 74 FDX PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $53.35 $52.6 $52.7 $320.00 $52.7K 33 84

About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2024, which ended May 2024, FedEx derived 47% of revenue from its express division, 37% from ground, and 10% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder comes from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting the firm's presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

Having examined the options trading patterns of FedEx, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of FedEx With a volume of 487,011, the price of FDX is down -0.36% at $282.83. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days. What Analysts Are Saying About FedEx

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $334.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from TD Cowen downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $334.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

