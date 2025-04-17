This Is What Whales Are Betting On Fair Isaac

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FICO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Fair Isaac.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $479,660, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $29,189.

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $1760.0 and $2550.0 for Fair Isaac, spanning the last three months.

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Fair Isaac's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Fair Isaac's significant trades, within a strike price range of $1760.0 to $2550.0, over the past month.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FICO PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $154.1 $150.0 $154.05 $1920.00 $77.0K 65 25 FICO PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $153.0 $150.0 $153.0 $1920.00 $76.5K 65 10 FICO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $147.6 $141.0 $144.75 $1900.00 $72.3K 14 0 FICO PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $644.0 $635.0 $635.0 $2550.00 $63.5K 1 0 FICO PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $158.0 $154.0 $158.0 $1920.00 $47.4K 65 4

About Fair Isaac

Founded in 1956, Fair Isaac Corporation is a leading applied analytics company. Fair Isaac is primarily known for its FICO credit scores, which is a widely used industry benchmark to determine the creditworthiness of an individual consumer. The firm's credit scores business accounts for most of the firm's profits and consists of business-to-business and business-to-consumer services. In addition to scores, Fair Isaac also sells software primarily to financial institutions for areas such as analytics, decision-making, customer workflows, and fraud.

In light of the recent options history for Fair Isaac, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Fair Isaac's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 64,822, the price of FICO is up by 1.13%, reaching $1921.17.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 12 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Fair Isaac

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $2375.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $2500. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Fair Isaac, targeting a price of $2250.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Fair Isaac, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 RBC Capital Upgrades Sector Perform Outperform

