This Is What Whales Are Betting On Fair Isaac

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Fair Isaac. Our analysis of options history for Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 22% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $64,340, and 7 were calls, valued at $223,192.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $1700.0 to $2300.0 for Fair Isaac during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Fair Isaac's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Fair Isaac's significant trades, within a strike price range of $1700.0 to $2300.0, over the past month.

Fair Isaac Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FICO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $14.9 $7.0 $9.46 $2060.00 $37.8K 1 40 FICO CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $378.0 $373.0 $373.0 $1700.00 $37.3K 2 0 FICO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $354.0 $344.8 $350.0 $1800.00 $35.0K 16 1 FICO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $321.5 $318.0 $318.0 $1840.00 $31.8K 10 0 FICO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $161.0 $152.2 $156.46 $2040.00 $31.2K 2 2

About Fair Isaac

Founded in 1956, Fair Isaac Corporation is a leading applied analytics company. Fair Isaac is primarily known for its FICO credit scores, which is a widely used industry benchmark to determine the creditworthiness of an individual consumer. The firm's credit scores business accounts for most of the firm's profits and consists of business-to-business and business-to-consumer services. In addition to scores, Fair Isaac also sells software primarily to financial institutions for areas such as analytics, decision-making, customer workflows, and fraud.

Fair Isaac's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 42,964, with FICO's price down by 0.0%, positioned at $2068.91. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 22 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Fair Isaac

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $2134.75.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

