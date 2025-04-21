This Is What Whales Are Betting On Exxon Mobil

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XOM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Exxon Mobil.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $302,210, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $456,325.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $95.0 to $120.0 for Exxon Mobil over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Exxon Mobil's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Exxon Mobil's whale activity within a strike price range from $95.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.4 $5.3 $5.4 $105.00 $326.7K 6.5K 624 XOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/02/25 $0.55 $0.51 $0.54 $95.00 $108.0K 69 2.0K XOM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.95 $7.9 $7.95 $110.00 $79.5K 11.5K 110 XOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $9.3 $7.35 $8.0 $105.00 $52.0K 740 0 XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $2.45 $2.39 $2.43 $115.00 $48.6K 5.0K 433

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil worldwide. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners, with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day, and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,608,592, the price of XOM is down -2.15% at $104.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Exxon Mobil

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $129.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Exxon Mobil, targeting a price of $131. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Exxon Mobil, maintaining a target price of $135. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Outperform rating for Exxon Mobil, targeting a price of $115. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Neutral rating on Exxon Mobil with a target price of $129. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil with a target price of $138.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Exxon Mobil with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for XOM

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Outperform Sector Outperform Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for XOM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.