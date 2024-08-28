This Is What Whales Are Betting On Exxon Mobil

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XOM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Exxon Mobil.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $463,276, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $351,725.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $115.0 and $130.0 for Exxon Mobil, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Exxon Mobil options trades today is 5305.45 with a total volume of 4,842.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Exxon Mobil's big money trades within a strike price range of $115.0 to $130.0 over the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $5.15 $5.05 $5.1 $115.00 $139.7K 3.7K 433 XOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $13.0 $12.8 $12.85 $125.00 $124.6K 4.4K 131 XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.33 $2.3 $2.3 $120.00 $115.9K 12.0K 795 XOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $13.95 $13.85 $13.85 $130.00 $113.5K 718 82 XOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.65 $4.6 $4.65 $120.00 $60.4K 1.9K 133

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

In light of the recent options history for Exxon Mobil, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 3,518,190, with XOM's price down by -0.98%, positioned at $116.53. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 58 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Exxon Mobil

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $146.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Exxon Mobil with a target price of $157. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Exxon Mobil, targeting a price of $135.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Exxon Mobil with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

