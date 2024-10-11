This Is What Whales Are Betting On Estee Lauder Cos

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with EL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Estee Lauder Cos.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $120,728, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $464,710.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $115.0 for Estee Lauder Cos over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Estee Lauder Cos's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Estee Lauder Cos's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $85.0 to $115.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Estee Lauder Cos Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $17.8 $16.7 $17.1 $100.00 $273.6K 330 165 EL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $8.7 $8.5 $8.5 $100.00 $88.4K 1.7K 104 EL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.9 $4.8 $4.8 $100.00 $47.5K 1.1K 105 EL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $16.8 $16.6 $16.8 $85.00 $45.3K 183 28 EL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $7.9 $7.7 $7.9 $105.00 $37.1K 163 47

About Estee Lauder Cos

Estee Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (51% of fiscal 2024 sales), makeup (29%), fragrance (16%), and hair care (4%) categories, with top-selling brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 30% of revenue from the Americas, 39% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 31% from Asia-Pacific. Estee Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

Current Position of Estee Lauder Cos Currently trading with a volume of 547,699, the EL's price is up by 2.01%, now at $96.85. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 20 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Estee Lauder Cos

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $121.66666666666667.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Estee Lauder Cos, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

