This Is What Whales Are Betting On Enphase Energy

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Enphase Energy.

Looking at options history for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $457,286 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $229,600.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $145.0 for Enphase Energy, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Enphase Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Enphase Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.53 $1.44 $1.5 $110.00 $120.0K 2.3K 999 ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $39.25 $38.25 $38.6 $135.00 $104.2K 46 0 ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $46.95 $46.0 $46.2 $145.00 $101.6K 305 22 ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $32.05 $31.3 $31.45 $125.00 $81.7K 93 26 ENPH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $9.15 $7.75 $7.76 $100.00 $79.5K 1.5K 44

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Enphase Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Enphase Energy's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 563,761, the ENPH's price is down by -0.1%, now at $104.06. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days. What The Experts Say On Enphase Energy

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $102.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $90. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $114.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

