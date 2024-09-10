This Is What Whales Are Betting On Enphase Energy

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ENPH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Enphase Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $237,473, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $767,452.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $160.0 for Enphase Energy during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Enphase Energy's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Enphase Energy's significant trades, within a strike price range of $80.0 to $160.0, over the past month.

Enphase Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.78 $2.61 $2.65 $106.00 $238.5K 70 906 ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.6 $13.55 $13.55 $130.00 $216.8K 260 160 ENPH CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $26.1 $25.9 $25.9 $80.00 $54.3K 20 0 ENPH CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.0 $3.9 $3.9 $130.00 $48.7K 1.4K 194 ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $9.1 $9.0 $9.02 $105.00 $37.7K 507 82

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Enphase Energy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Enphase Energy Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,302,334, with ENPH's price up by 0.35%, positioned at $103.4. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 44 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

