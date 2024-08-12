This Is What Whales Are Betting On Enphase Energy

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ENPH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for Enphase Energy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $245,609, and 8 are calls, amounting to $579,561.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $200.0 for Enphase Energy over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Enphase Energy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Enphase Energy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $200.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Enphase Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.7 $11.2 $11.7 $200.00 $117.0K 1.3K 102 ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $2.93 $2.71 $2.93 $110.00 $110.3K 2.1K 405 ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $2.45 $2.24 $2.3 $110.00 $86.7K 2.1K 880 ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $22.95 $22.8 $22.8 $100.00 $75.2K 1.4K 35 ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $61.45 $57.3 $59.0 $60.00 $70.8K 101 22

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Present Market Standing of Enphase Energy Currently trading with a volume of 999,306, the ENPH's price is down by -0.08%, now at $107.77. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 73 days. Expert Opinions on Enphase Energy

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $134.4.

An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Enphase Energy, maintaining a target price of $147. An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $140. An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Enphase Energy, maintaining a target price of $120. An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Enphase Energy, maintaining a target price of $125. An analyst from Roth MKM has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $140.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Enphase Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

