This Is What Whales Are Betting On Enphase Energy

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ENPH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Enphase Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $598,750, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $316,760.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $120.0 for Enphase Energy, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Enphase Energy options trades today is 432.5 with a total volume of 2,949.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Enphase Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $6.05 $5.8 $6.0 $100.00 $570.0K 0 950 ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $3.9 $3.75 $3.75 $112.00 $46.8K 198 293 ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $14.6 $14.0 $14.6 $101.00 $46.7K 0 34 ENPH CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/02/24 $2.37 $2.2 $2.2 $116.00 $44.0K 304 217 ENPH CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/02/24 $3.45 $3.35 $3.35 $112.00 $41.8K 198 162

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Current Position of Enphase Energy With a trading volume of 686,010, the price of ENPH is down by -1.64%, reaching $111.85. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 86 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Enphase Energy

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $128.8.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Enphase Energy with a target price of $140. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Market Perform rating on Enphase Energy with a target price of $115. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Enphase Energy, targeting a price of $129. An analyst from Roth MKM downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $140. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Enphase Energy, targeting a price of $120.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

