This Is What Whales Are Betting On Eli Lilly

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Eli Lilly. Our analysis of options history for Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $374,400, and 15 were calls, valued at $1,043,500.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $660.0 to $1240.0 for Eli Lilly over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Eli Lilly's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Eli Lilly's significant trades, within a strike price range of $660.0 to $1240.0, over the past month.

Eli Lilly Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $89.0 $89.0 $89.0 $880.00 $267.0K 1.2K 44 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $150.3 $148.0 $148.0 $720.00 $222.1K 13 7 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $74.0 $71.8 $74.0 $800.00 $148.0K 673 21 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $150.3 $148.35 $148.35 $720.00 $118.6K 13 30 LLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $89.5 $89.5 $89.5 $880.00 $107.4K 1.2K 13

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Eli Lilly's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 116,120, the price of LLY is up by 0.48%, reaching $817.36. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 45 days from now. Expert Opinions on Eli Lilly

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1100.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Eli Lilly, maintaining a target price of $1100.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Eli Lilly with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.