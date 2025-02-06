This Is What Whales Are Betting On Edison Intl

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with EIX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Edison Intl.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $960,400, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $234,870.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $57.5 for Edison Intl, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Edison Intl's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Edison Intl's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $30.0 to $57.5 over the preceding 30 days.

Edison Intl Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EIX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $6.2 $6.2 $6.2 $57.50 $374.5K 3.2K 605 EIX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $6.0 $5.9 $6.0 $57.50 $313.8K 3.2K 1.5K EIX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $6.3 $6.1 $6.1 $57.50 $236.0K 3.2K 992 EIX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $7.3 $7.0 $7.1 $45.00 $137.0K 200 193 EIX CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $21.6 $21.3 $21.54 $30.00 $43.0K 31 22

About Edison Intl

Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison, an electric utility that distributes electricity to 5 million customers in a 50,000-square-mile area of Southern California, excluding Los Angeles. Edison Energy owns interests in nonutility businesses that deal in energy-related products and services. In 2014, Edison International sold its wholesale power generation subsidiary Edison Mission Energy out of bankruptcy to NRG Energy.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Edison Intl, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Edison Intl Currently trading with a volume of 977,150, the EIX's price is down by -1.94%, now at $51.42. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 21 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Edison Intl

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $67.125.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Edison Intl, maintaining a target price of $69. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Edison Intl with a target price of $67. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Edison Intl, which currently sits at a price target of $76. * In a positive move, an analyst from Ladenburg Thalmann has upgraded their rating to Neutral and adjusted the price target to $56.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Edison Intl with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

