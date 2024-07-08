This Is What Whales Are Betting On Eaton Corp

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Eaton Corp. Our analysis of options history for Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $602,486, and 3 were calls, valued at $144,030.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $280.0 to $390.0 for Eaton Corp during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Eaton Corp's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Eaton Corp's significant trades, within a strike price range of $280.0 to $390.0, over the past month.

Eaton Corp Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $16.9 $15.8 $15.8 $280.00 $202.2K 74 2 ETN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $12.9 $12.5 $12.9 $320.00 $150.9K 1.0K 7 ETN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $48.4 $46.1 $47.4 $350.00 $75.8K 11 25 ETN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $47.0 $45.6 $47.0 $350.00 $75.2K 11 0 ETN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $30.4 $27.3 $28.5 $350.00 $71.2K 7 0

About Eaton Corp

Eaton is a diversified power management company operating for over 100 years. The company operates through various segments, including electrical Americas, electrical global, aerospace, vehicle, and eMobility. Eaton's portfolio can broadly be divided into two halves. One part of its portfolio is housed under its industrial sector umbrella, which serves a large variety of end markets like commercial vehicles, general aviation, and trucks. The other portion is Eaton's electrical sector portfolio, which serves data centers, utilities, and the residential end market, among others. While the company receives favorable tax treatment with its Ireland domicile, most of its operations are in the US.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Eaton Corp, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Eaton Corp With a volume of 712,754, the price of ETN is up 0.39% at $318.61. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Eaton Corp

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $375.0.

An analyst from Raymond James has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $375.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Eaton Corp, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.