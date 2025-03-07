This Is What Whales Are Betting On Dutch Bros

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Dutch Bros. Our analysis of options history for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 15 were puts, with a value of $684,216, and 3 were calls, valued at $115,068.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $55.0 to $80.0 for Dutch Bros over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Dutch Bros options trades today is 446.46 with a total volume of 2,688.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Dutch Bros's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

Dutch Bros 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BROS PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $10.7 $10.3 $10.46 $72.50 $130.7K 813 6 BROS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $3.8 $3.6 $3.74 $60.00 $73.2K 677 496 BROS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $18.8 $18.3 $18.45 $80.00 $55.3K 321 38 BROS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.4 $3.3 $3.3 $62.50 $49.5K 137 191 BROS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $16.6 $16.2 $16.37 $77.50 $49.1K 703 70

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru coffee shops that are focused on serving hand-crafted beverages. The company's hand-crafted beverage-focused lineup features hot and cold espresso-based beverages, cold brew coffee products, proprietary energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies and other beverages. The company has two reportable operating segments Company-operated shops and Franchising. It derives maximum revenue from Company operated shops.

In light of the recent options history for Dutch Bros, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Dutch Bros Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 2,978,448, the price of BROS is down by -0.69%, reaching $64.33. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 60 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Dutch Bros

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $89.8.

* An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Dutch Bros, which currently sits at a price target of $80. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for Dutch Bros, targeting a price of $100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Dutch Bros with a target price of $85. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Dutch Bros, which currently sits at a price target of $95. * An analyst from TD Securities persists with their Buy rating on Dutch Bros, maintaining a target price of $89.

