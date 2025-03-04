This Is What Whales Are Betting On DraftKings

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DKNG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for DraftKings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 66% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $276,368, and 4 are calls, amounting to $384,740.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $36.0 to $50.0 for DraftKings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DraftKings options trades today is 1209.11 with a total volume of 1,504.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DraftKings's big money trades within a strike price range of $36.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

DraftKings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $8.75 $8.65 $8.75 $37.00 $175.0K 581 200 DKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $4.6 $4.45 $4.55 $37.00 $91.4K 567 212 DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.79 $1.71 $1.79 $47.00 $88.0K 4.9K 633 DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.05 $5.0 $5.0 $47.00 $87.5K 1.5K 38 DKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/07/25 $3.15 $3.05 $3.15 $43.00 $78.7K 1.1K 353

About DraftKings

DraftKings got its start in 2012 as an innovator in daily fantasy sports. Then, following a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 that allowed states to legalize online sports wagering, the company expanded into online sports and casino gambling, where it generally holds the number two or three revenue share position across states in which it competes. DraftKings is now live with online or retail sports betting in about 25 states and iGaming in five states, with both products available to around 40% of Canada's population. In 2024, sports revenue was 61% of total sales, i-gaming 32%, and fantasy and lottery 7%. The company also operates a non-fungible token commissioned-based marketplace and develops and licenses online gaming products.

Having examined the options trading patterns of DraftKings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of DraftKings Currently trading with a volume of 2,456,170, the DKNG's price is down by -4.66%, now at $39.65. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 58 days. What Analysts Are Saying About DraftKings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $59.4.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest DraftKings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

