This Is What Whales Are Betting On DraftKings

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DKNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for DraftKings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $70,525, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $497,685.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $32.0 to $49.0 for DraftKings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in DraftKings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to DraftKings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $32.0 to $49.0 over the preceding 30 days.

DraftKings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.63 $0.48 $0.55 $39.50 $110.8K 5.1K 4.5K DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $0.54 $0.41 $0.54 $39.50 $104.8K 5.1K 2.1K DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $8.65 $8.5 $8.6 $32.00 $85.1K 49 183 DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $10.9 $10.75 $10.85 $49.00 $70.5K 0 68 DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.9 $4.8 $4.9 $38.00 $58.8K 142 0

About DraftKings

DraftKings got its start in 2012 as an innovator in daily fantasy sports. Then, following a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 that allowed states to legalize online sports wagering, the company expanded into online sports and casino gambling, where it generally holds the number two or three revenue share position across states in which it competes. DraftKings is now live with online or retail sports betting in 27 states and iGaming in seven states, with both products available to around 40% of Canada's population. The company also operates a non-fungible token commissioned-based marketplace and develops and licenses online gaming products.

Where Is DraftKings Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 2,176,089, with DKNG's price up by 1.94%, positioned at $38.98. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 44 days. What Analysts Are Saying About DraftKings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $52.2.

An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on DraftKings, which currently sits at a price target of $44. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $60. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Morgan Stanley lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $47. An analyst from Macquarie persists with their Outperform rating on DraftKings, maintaining a target price of $50.

