This Is What Whales Are Betting On D.R. Horton

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on D.R. Horton.

Looking at options history for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) we detected 28 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $242,593 and 23, calls, for a total amount of $1,068,775.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $87.5 to $195.0 for D.R. Horton over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for D.R. Horton's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of D.R. Horton's whale activity within a strike price range from $87.5 to $195.0 in the last 30 days.

D.R. Horton Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $11.2 $10.7 $11.01 $190.00 $118.0K 7.1K 125 DHI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $97.4 $94.0 $95.9 $87.50 $86.3K 97 76 DHI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $4.8 $4.6 $4.71 $182.50 $80.3K 480 548 DHI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $80.6 $77.4 $79.1 $105.00 $71.1K 223 85 DHI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $26.4 $26.2 $26.3 $155.00 $60.4K 3.2K 671

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton is a leading homebuilder in the United States with operations in 118 markets across 33 states. D.R. Horton mainly builds single-family detached homes (over 90% of home sales revenue) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. The company offers homebuyers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. D.R. Horton's headquarters are in Arlington, Texas, and it manages six regional segments across the United States.

Current Position of D.R. Horton With a volume of 3,103,287, the price of DHI is down -0.28% at $179.93. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 97 days. What The Experts Say On D.R. Horton

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $188.4.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Citigroup downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $156. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on D.R. Horton, which currently sits at a price target of $205. An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Underperform rating on D.R. Horton, maintaining a target price of $154. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JMP Securities continues to hold a Market Outperform rating for D.R. Horton, targeting a price of $210. An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on D.R. Horton, which currently sits at a price target of $217.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

