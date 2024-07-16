This Is What Whales Are Betting On D.R. Horton

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DHI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 22 extraordinary options activities for D.R. Horton. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 63% leaning bullish and 31% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $117,072, and 18 are calls, amounting to $606,586.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $180.0 for D.R. Horton during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for D.R. Horton's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of D.R. Horton's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

D.R. Horton Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $11.8 $11.7 $11.8 $160.00 $58.3K 606 684 DHI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $2.05 $1.55 $1.55 $175.00 $52.1K 214 0 DHI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $11.5 $10.8 $11.48 $160.00 $41.8K 606 10 DHI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $11.6 $11.2 $11.6 $160.00 $41.6K 606 381 DHI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $11.6 $11.2 $11.6 $160.00 $39.3K 606 381

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton is a leading homebuilder in the United States with operations in 118 markets across 33 states. D.R. Horton mainly builds single-family detached homes (over 90% of home sales revenue) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. The company offers homebuyers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. D.R. Horton's headquarters are in Arlington, Texas, and it manages six regional segments across the United States.

In light of the recent options history for D.R. Horton, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of D.R. Horton With a trading volume of 1,522,498, the price of DHI is up by 5.16%, reaching $160.0. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 2 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About D.R. Horton

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $176.33333333333334.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citigroup lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $156. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on D.R. Horton, maintaining a target price of $205. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on D.R. Horton, which currently sits at a price target of $168.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

