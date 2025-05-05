This Is What Whales Are Betting On Dow

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Dow (NYSE:DOW), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in DOW often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Dow. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 62% bullish and 25% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $29,680, and 7 calls, totaling $215,265.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $27.5 to $32.5 for Dow over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Dow options trades today is 4565.0 with a total volume of 2,013.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Dow's big money trades within a strike price range of $27.5 to $32.5 over the last 30 days.

Dow Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.35 $4.25 $4.35 $27.50 $44.8K 4.3K 105 DOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.3 $1.3 $1.3 $30.00 $32.5K 4.9K 250 DOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $4.55 $3.75 $4.32 $30.00 $30.2K 557 81 DOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.15 $2.12 $2.12 $30.00 $29.6K 11.8K 160 DOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $0.45 $0.44 $0.45 $32.50 $28.4K 4.9K 789

About Dow

Dow Chemical is a diversified global chemicals producer, formed in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. The firm is a leading producer of several chemicals, including polyethylene, ethylene oxide, and silicone rubber. Its products have numerous applications in both consumer and industrial end markets.

In light of the recent options history for Dow, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Dow

With a trading volume of 3,898,100, the price of DOW is down by -3.47%, reaching $29.36.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 80 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Dow

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $33.6.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for DOW

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Fermium Research Upgrades Hold Buy Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

