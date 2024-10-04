This Is What Whales Are Betting On Dollar Tree

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Dollar Tree. Our analysis of options history for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 66% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $60,260, and 7 were calls, valued at $925,315.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $100.0 for Dollar Tree over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Dollar Tree stands at 686.0, with a total volume reaching 13,653.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Dollar Tree, situated within the strike price corridor from $55.0 to $100.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Dollar Tree 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.83 $2.65 $2.69 $85.00 $416.9K 730 1.5K DLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.81 $2.67 $2.69 $85.00 $269.0K 730 2.5K DLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $9.3 $9.2 $9.25 $75.00 $71.2K 240 79 DLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.8 $2.78 $2.77 $85.00 $65.9K 730 2.9K DLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.81 $2.75 $2.78 $85.00 $45.1K 730 2.7K

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree operates discount stores across the United States and Canada, with over 8,600 shops under its namesake banner and nearly 7,800 under Family Dollar. About 47% of Dollar Tree's sales in fiscal 2023 were composed of consumables (including food, health and beauty, and cleaning products), around 45% from variety items (including toys and homewares), and over 5% from seasonal items. The Dollar Tree banner sells most of its merchandise at the $1.25 price point and positions its stores in well-populated suburban markets. Conversely, Family Dollar primarily sells consumable merchandise (80% of the banner's sales) at prices below $10. About two-thirds of Family Dollar's stores are located in urban and suburban markets, with the remaining one-third located in rural areas.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Dollar Tree, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Dollar Tree's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 3,407,814, the price of DLTR is up by 2.63%, reaching $70.9. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 54 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Dollar Tree

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $80.2.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Dollar Tree with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

