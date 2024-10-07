This Is What Whales Are Betting On DexCom

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DXCM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for DexCom.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 80% bullish and 10%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $403,590, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $28,000.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $80.0 for DexCom over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in DexCom's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to DexCom's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $45.0 to $80.0 over the preceding 30 days.

DexCom Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DXCM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $18.0 $17.7 $18.0 $75.00 $117.0K 246 66 DXCM PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.8 $3.6 $3.6 $45.00 $54.0K 4 150 DXCM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $14.9 $14.8 $14.8 $80.00 $39.9K 2.6K 27 DXCM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $14.8 $14.6 $14.6 $80.00 $36.5K 2.6K 52 DXCM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $13.8 $13.8 $13.8 $70.00 $35.8K 2 47

About DexCom

Dexcom designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetic patients. CGM systems serve as an alternative to the traditional blood glucose meter process, and the company is evolving its CGM systems to provide integration with insulin pumps from Insulet and Tandem for automatic insulin delivery.

Having examined the options trading patterns of DexCom, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

DexCom's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,519,451, with DXCM's price up by 0.82%, positioned at $68.67. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 17 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest DexCom options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

