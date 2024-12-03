This Is What Whales Are Betting On Devon Energy

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Devon Energy.

Looking at options history for Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $152,131 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $400,055.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $42.5 for Devon Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Devon Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Devon Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $42.5 in the last 30 days.

Devon Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.9 $1.83 $1.83 $40.00 $83.2K 1.6K 458 DVN PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.75 $1.69 $1.69 $35.00 $77.0K 296 456 DVN PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.79 $2.71 $2.71 $37.50 $75.0K 621 277 DVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/13/24 $1.08 $1.05 $1.05 $37.00 $52.5K 333 1.3K DVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.25 $1.15 $1.15 $42.50 $52.4K 3.3K 458

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several top US shale plays. While roughly two thirds of its production comes from the Permian Basin, it also holds a meaningful presence in the Anadarko, Eagle Ford, and Bakken basins. At the end of 2023, Devon reported net proved reserves of 1.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged roughly 658,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023 at a ratio of 73% oil and natural gas liquids and 27% natural gas.

Current Position of Devon Energy With a volume of 3,871,585, the price of DVN is up 0.13% at $37.66. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days. What The Experts Say On Devon Energy

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $49.25.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Truist Securities lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $43. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Devon Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $48. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Devon Energy, targeting a price of $57. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Devon Energy, targeting a price of $49.

