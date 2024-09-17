This Is What Whales Are Betting On Delta Air Lines

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 33 uncommon options trades for Delta Air Lines.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $512,982, and 25 are calls, for a total amount of $6,512,425.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $60.0 for Delta Air Lines, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Delta Air Lines's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Delta Air Lines's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Delta Air Lines 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.8 $3.65 $3.8 $60.00 $2.9M 642 10.1K DAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.5 $3.4 $3.49 $47.00 $872.5K 3.0K 2.5K DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.9 $4.8 $4.9 $45.00 $651.7K 5.7K 2.8K DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.95 $4.9 $4.95 $45.00 $305.4K 5.7K 3.2K DAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.0 $4.85 $4.85 $45.00 $242.8K 5.7K 1.2K

About Delta Air Lines

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned the greatest portion of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Delta Air Lines, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Delta Air Lines With a trading volume of 4,873,800, the price of DAL is up by 2.65%, reaching $46.52. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 23 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

