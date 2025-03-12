This Is What Whales Are Betting On Dell Technologies

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DELL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Dell Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,025,438, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $239,593.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $85.0 and $135.0 for Dell Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Dell Technologies options trades today is 1308.73 with a total volume of 7,124.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Dell Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $135.0 over the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/14/25 $3.65 $3.55 $3.55 $98.00 $263.3K 149 752 DELL PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $12.35 $12.1 $12.2 $85.00 $183.0K 292 150 DELL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.75 $15.6 $15.75 $95.00 $74.0K 1.5K 53 DELL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $5.5 $5.45 $5.5 $95.00 $60.5K 2.4K 174 DELL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $10.45 $10.0 $10.3 $104.00 $56.5K 124 57

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium and commercial personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

Dell Technologies's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 3,527,422, with DELL's price up by 2.53%, positioned at $93.89. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 78 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Dell Technologies

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $149.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Dell Technologies with a target price of $150. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Dell Technologies with a target price of $150. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Dell Technologies, maintaining a target price of $145. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Dell Technologies, targeting a price of $150. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Dell Technologies, maintaining a target price of $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Dell Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.