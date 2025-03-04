This Is What Whales Are Betting On Dell Technologies

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Dell Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) revealed 63 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 31% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 35 were puts, with a value of $3,914,917, and 28 were calls, valued at $1,512,168.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $170.0 for Dell Technologies over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Dell Technologies's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Dell Technologies's significant trades, within a strike price range of $75.0 to $170.0, over the past month.

Dell Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $16.6 $16.0 $16.3 $85.00 $815.0K 2.4K 5 DELL PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $8.65 $8.35 $8.35 $85.00 $668.0K 761 859 DELL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.8 $7.6 $7.75 $90.00 $387.5K 11.0K 516 DELL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $10.7 $10.6 $10.6 $90.00 $230.0K 20 220 DELL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.4 $7.2 $7.2 $75.00 $215.2K 2.2K 401

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium and commercial personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

In light of the recent options history for Dell Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Dell Technologies With a trading volume of 9,255,668, the price of DELL is up by 0.61%, reaching $96.14. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 86 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Dell Technologies

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $142.2.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Dell Technologies, targeting a price of $150. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Dell Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $150. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Dell Technologies, targeting a price of $116. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Dell Technologies, maintaining a target price of $145. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Dell Technologies, targeting a price of $150.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Dell Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

