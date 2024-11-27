This Is What Whales Are Betting On Dell Technologies

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Dell Technologies.

Looking at options history for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,499,655 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $64,000.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $105.0 to $142.0 for Dell Technologies over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Dell Technologies options trades today is 2159.91 with a total volume of 7,329.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Dell Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $105.0 to $142.0 over the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/29/24 $15.7 $15.25 $15.42 $139.00 $447.1K 551 389 DELL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $5.4 $4.8 $4.85 $130.00 $362.1K 7.2K 964 DELL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $13.8 $13.6 $13.6 $138.00 $287.9K 1.4K 755 DELL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/06/24 $14.0 $13.95 $13.95 $138.00 $93.6K 99 450 DELL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $14.0 $13.85 $13.85 $138.00 $76.1K 99 450

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium and commercial personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

In light of the recent options history for Dell Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Dell Technologies Trading volume stands at 10,234,789, with DELL's price down by -12.34%, positioned at $124.25. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 92 days. What The Experts Say On Dell Technologies

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $144.75.

* An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Dell Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $115. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $150. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Dell Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $154. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Dell Technologies, targeting a price of $160.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits.

