This Is What Whales Are Betting On Dell Technologies

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DELL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 49 extraordinary options activities for Dell Technologies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 16 are puts, totaling $765,105, and 33 are calls, amounting to $3,389,894.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $200.0 for Dell Technologies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Dell Technologies options trades today is 1520.06 with a total volume of 15,152.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Dell Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $11.4 $11.1 $11.2 $120.00 $1.5M 558 1.3K DELL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $24.2 $24.0 $24.1 $95.00 $301.2K 391 200 DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $25.0 $24.4 $25.0 $110.00 $125.0K 56 50 DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.7 $4.5 $4.65 $120.00 $116.2K 5.4K 419 DELL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $11.1 $10.9 $11.1 $118.00 $97.6K 88 88

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium and commercial personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

Dell Technologies's Current Market Status With a volume of 5,019,578, the price of DELL is up 0.1% at $111.78. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days. Expert Opinions on Dell Technologies

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $137.8.

An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Dell Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $160. An analyst from Barclays has elevated its stance to Equal-Weight, setting a new price target at $97. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Dell Technologies with a target price of $142. An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Dell Technologies, maintaining a target price of $150. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Dell Technologies, maintaining a target price of $140.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

