This Is What Whales Are Betting On Deere

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Deere. Our analysis of options history for Deere (NYSE:DE) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $109,655, and 8 were calls, valued at $296,345.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $360.0 and $440.0 for Deere, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Deere stands at 258.55, with a total volume reaching 496.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Deere, situated within the strike price corridor from $360.0 to $440.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Deere Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $13.5 $13.3 $13.5 $410.00 $55.3K 461 44 DE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $24.5 $23.95 $24.2 $430.00 $51.1K 37 10 DE CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $44.65 $44.2 $44.2 $400.00 $39.7K 124 9 DE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $37.4 $36.5 $36.95 $400.00 $36.9K 877 10 DE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $92.9 $90.3 $90.3 $360.00 $36.1K 33 4

About Deere

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment, producing some of the most recognizable machines in the heavy machinery industry in their green and yellow livery. The company is divided into four reportable segments: production and precision agriculture, small agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and John Deere Capital. Its products are available through an extensive dealer network, which includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America and approximately 3,700 locations globally. John Deere Capital provides retail financing for machinery to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Deere product sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Deere, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Deere With a trading volume of 483,962, the price of DE is up by 0.6%, reaching $419.82. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 50 days from now.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Deere, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.