This Is What Whales Are Betting On D-Wave Quantum

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on D-Wave Quantum.

Looking at options history for D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) we detected 64 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 29% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 51 are puts, for a total amount of $2,138,942 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $674,235.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $8.0 to $15.0 for D-Wave Quantum during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for D-Wave Quantum options trades today is 3352.44 with a total volume of 204,657.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for D-Wave Quantum's big money trades within a strike price range of $8.0 to $15.0 over the last 30 days.

D-Wave Quantum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QBTS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.75 $1.65 $1.66 $11.00 $697.2K 319 4.5K QBTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.7 $5.6 $5.6 $10.00 $112.0K 4.3K 435 QBTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $1.4 $1.35 $1.35 $10.00 $81.0K 6.5K 3.1K QBTS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/23/25 $1.25 $1.15 $1.2 $11.00 $60.0K 103 618 QBTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/09/25 $1.2 $1.1 $1.1 $10.00 $55.0K 5.2K 3.8K

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc is in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and it is the commercial supplier of quantum computers and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. It delivers customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. Its annealing quantum computers are accessible through the company's LeapTM cloud service.

Having examined the options trading patterns of D-Wave Quantum, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

D-Wave Quantum's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 154,363,182, the price of QBTS is up by 6.7%, reaching $11.12.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 90 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About D-Wave Quantum

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $13.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on D-Wave Quantum, maintaining a target price of $13.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for QBTS

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy Mar 2025 Roth MKM Maintains Buy Buy

