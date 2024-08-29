This Is What Whales Are Betting On CVS Health

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on CVS Health.

Looking at options history for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 13% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $204,172 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,362,112.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $62.5 for CVS Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CVS Health's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CVS Health's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $62.5 in the last 30 days.

CVS Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.85 $5.65 $5.84 $55.00 $466.8K 1.6K 800 CVS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $5.75 $5.6 $5.7 $55.00 $208.9K 1.6K 1.4K CVS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $5.85 $5.7 $5.85 $55.00 $173.7K 1.6K 1.0K CVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.5 $5.35 $5.45 $55.00 $164.4K 1.6K 2.0K CVS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $5.55 $5.4 $5.55 $55.00 $109.3K 1.6K 1.7K

About CVS Health

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the us. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 26 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all its existing business lines.

Having examined the options trading patterns of CVS Health, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is CVS Health Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 874,618, the price of CVS is down by -0.8%, reaching $56.78. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for CVS Health

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $62.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $62. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on CVS Health with a target price of $63. An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on CVS Health, which currently sits at a price target of $61. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Neutral rating on CVS Health, maintaining a target price of $62. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on CVS Health with a target price of $62.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

