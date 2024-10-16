This Is What Whales Are Betting On CRH

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on CRH (NYSE:CRH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for CRH.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $433,208, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $172,755.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $90.0 for CRH during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of CRH stands at 170.0, with a total volume reaching 3,259.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in CRH, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $90.0, throughout the last 30 days.

CRH 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.55 $2.4 $2.5 $90.00 $238.2K 247 1.0K CRH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.5 $2.45 $2.5 $90.00 $76.0K 247 304 CRH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $7.0 $6.8 $6.96 $90.00 $55.5K 93 280 CRH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $7.3 $7.1 $7.2 $90.00 $49.6K 93 150 CRH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.5 $2.45 $2.45 $90.00 $49.0K 247 512

About CRH

CRH is a global manufacturer of a range of building products used in construction projects, operating via a vertically integrated business model. The past decade has seen CRH transform into a leading building materials business, with increasing exposure to upstream building activities such as aggregates and cement. CRH's geographic footprint is mostly across developed markets. North America is CRH's largest market and accounts for 75% of EBITDA. The company is the largest producer of aggregates and asphalt in the US.

In light of the recent options history for CRH, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is CRH Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,378,517, with CRH's price down by -0.18%, positioned at $92.8. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 22 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest CRH options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

