This Is What Whales Are Betting On Credo Technology Group

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRDO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Credo Technology Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 12% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $127,220, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $217,540.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $100.0 for Credo Technology Group over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Credo Technology Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Credo Technology Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $100.0, over the past month.

Credo Technology Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRDO PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $5.1 $5.0 $5.1 $85.00 $101.9K 734 204 CRDO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $6.4 $6.3 $6.35 $100.00 $63.5K 1.0K 364 CRDO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $39.9 $36.0 $36.8 $85.00 $36.8K 323 10 CRDO CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $6.8 $6.6 $6.65 $100.00 $33.2K 1.0K 75 CRDO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $32.2 $29.8 $30.79 $70.00 $30.7K 423 0

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd delivers high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. It provides secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. It has a geographic presence in Hong Kong, the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and the Rest of the World.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Credo Technology Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Credo Technology Group Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 2,345,296, with CRDO's price down by -0.76%, positioned at $92.78.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 65 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Credo Technology Group

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $85.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Credo Technology Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for CRDO

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Positive Positive Jun 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

