This Is What Whales Are Betting On Core Scientific

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CORZ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Core Scientific.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $573,688, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $392,408.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $21.0 for Core Scientific during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Core Scientific options trades today is 3488.86 with a total volume of 15,306.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Core Scientific's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $21.0 over the last 30 days.

Core Scientific Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CORZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.3 $5.1 $5.1 $17.00 $145.8K 696 288 CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $5.5 $5.4 $5.4 $13.00 $108.0K 1.1K 200 CORZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.3 $0.2 $0.2 $16.50 $100.5K 1.1K 5.0K CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.5 $9.6 $9.6 $10.00 $99.8K 1.9K 104 CORZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.6 $4.4 $4.5 $21.00 $96.3K 3 215

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific Inc is engaged in Blockchain and AI Infrastructure, Digital Asset Self-Mining, Premium Hosting, Blockchain Technology, and Artificial Intelligence related services. The business operates in two segments being; Equipment Sales and Hosting which consists of blockchain infrastructure, third-party hosting business and equipment sales to customers. Mining segment consists of digital asset mining for its account. The blockchain business generates revenue from the sale of consumption-based contracts and by providing hosting services. The digital asset mining segment earns revenue from operating a firm's owned computer equipment as part of a pool of users that process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks. In exchange, it receives digital currency assets.

Current Position of Core Scientific Currently trading with a volume of 4,079,055, the CORZ's price is up by 0.76%, now at $17.19. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 118 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Core Scientific

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $18.2.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Core Scientific options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

