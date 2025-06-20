This Is What Whales Are Betting On ConocoPhillips

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for ConocoPhillips.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,331,295, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $59,689.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $92.5 and $105.0 for ConocoPhillips, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of ConocoPhillips stands at 2528.0, with a total volume reaching 9,035.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in ConocoPhillips, situated within the strike price corridor from $92.5 to $105.0, throughout the last 30 days.

ConocoPhillips Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.85 $10.85 $10.85 $105.00 $217.0K 3.7K 200 COP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.15 $10.8 $10.85 $105.00 $215.9K 3.7K 1.4K COP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.95 $10.8 $10.85 $105.00 $215.9K 3.7K 1.0K COP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $10.85 $10.8 $10.85 $105.00 $215.9K 3.7K 800 COP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.85 $10.85 $10.85 $105.00 $196.3K 3.7K 1.6K

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is a US-based independent exploration and production firm. In 2024, it produced 2.0 million barrels per day of oil and natural gas liquids and 3.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, primarily from Alaska and the Lower 48 in the United States and Norway in Europe and several countries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Proven reserves at year-end 2024 were 7.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

In light of the recent options history for ConocoPhillips, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is ConocoPhillips Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 5,169,881, the price of COP is up by 0.33%, reaching $94.11.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 41 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for ConocoPhillips

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $112.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for ConocoPhillips, targeting a price of $106. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on ConocoPhillips with a target price of $115. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on ConocoPhillips with a target price of $115.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for ConocoPhillips with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for COP

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for COP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.