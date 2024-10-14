This Is What Whales Are Betting On Coinbase Glb

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Coinbase Glb. Our analysis of options history for Coinbase Glb (NASDAQ:COIN) revealed 62 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $378,132, and 50 were calls, valued at $4,991,538.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $160.0 to $500.0 for Coinbase Glb during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coinbase Glb's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coinbase Glb's whale activity within a strike price range from $160.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

Coinbase Glb Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/01/24 $11.4 $11.0 $11.0 $190.00 $1.1M 697 5.3K COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $6.35 $6.3 $6.34 $185.00 $203.2K 3.5K 3.0K COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $82.0 $80.15 $82.0 $180.00 $188.6K 35 52 COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.65 $2.55 $2.65 $200.00 $165.4K 23.7K 12.4K COIN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $2.65 $2.59 $2.6 $200.00 $163.2K 23.7K 12.4K

About Coinbase Glb

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Coinbase Glb, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Coinbase Glb With a volume of 4,286,182, the price of COIN is up 6.24% at $187.39. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days. What The Experts Say On Coinbase Glb

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $247.5.

