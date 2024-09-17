This Is What Whales Are Betting On Coinbase Glb

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Coinbase Glb.

Looking at options history for Coinbase Glb (NASDAQ:COIN) we detected 29 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $567,780 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $772,199.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $270.0 for Coinbase Glb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Coinbase Glb options trades today is 1557.2 with a total volume of 10,671.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Coinbase Glb's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $270.0 over the last 30 days.

Coinbase Glb Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $17.6 $17.35 $17.6 $150.00 $154.8K 2.1K 156 COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $126.05 $125.3 $125.3 $270.00 $100.2K 133 10 COIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $98.95 $97.0 $97.0 $220.00 $97.0K 55 10 COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/27/24 $6.95 $6.7 $6.85 $165.00 $68.5K 840 148 COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.4 $3.25 $3.25 $170.00 $65.0K 9.9K 1.8K

About Coinbase Glb

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Coinbase Glb, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Coinbase Glb Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 2,763,269, with COIN's price up by 3.34%, positioned at $166.9. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 44 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Coinbase Glb

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $169.0.

In a positive move, an analyst from Barclays has upgraded their rating to Equal-Weight and adjusted the price target to $169.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

