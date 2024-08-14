This Is What Whales Are Betting On Cleveland-Cliffs

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Cleveland-Cliffs. Our analysis of options history for Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 61% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $636,740, and 6 were calls, valued at $433,100.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $8.0 to $22.0 for Cleveland-Cliffs over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cleveland-Cliffs options trades today is 2325.36 with a total volume of 15,920.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cleveland-Cliffs's big money trades within a strike price range of $8.0 to $22.0 over the last 30 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLF PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $0.35 $0.31 $0.35 $11.00 $315.0K 863 9.0K CLF CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $2.85 $2.85 $2.85 $15.00 $142.5K 807 503 CLF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.69 $0.66 $0.66 $11.00 $107.2K 3.9K 2.6K CLF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.5 $1.34 $1.5 $17.00 $75.9K 3.9K 506 CLF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.8 $3.7 $3.8 $15.00 $70.3K 10.1K 186

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a flat-rolled steel producer and manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. It is organized into four operating segments based on differentiated products, Steelmaking, Tubular, Tooling and Stamping and European Operations, but operates through one reportable segment -Steelmaking. It is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling and tubing. It serves a diverse range of other markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Geographically, it operates in the United States, Canada and other countries. The majority of revenue is from the United States. It is a supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Cleveland-Cliffs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Cleveland-Cliffs Standing Right Now? With a volume of 7,113,947, the price of CLF is down -0.23% at $13.0. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

