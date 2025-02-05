This Is What Whales Are Betting On Cleanspark

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cleanspark.

Looking at options history for Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $144,124 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $374,925.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $9.0 and $18.0 for Cleanspark, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Cleanspark's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Cleanspark's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $9.0 to $18.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Cleanspark Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $1.97 $1.94 $1.94 $9.00 $203.7K 3.4K 420 CLSK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.95 $6.85 $6.95 $15.00 $82.7K 3.3K 55 CLSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.41 $1.36 $1.41 $18.00 $59.9K 1.8K 475 CLSK CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/07/25 $0.42 $0.39 $0.39 $11.00 $39.0K 10.0K 2.2K CLSK CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/07/25 $0.42 $0.39 $0.39 $11.00 $39.0K 10.0K 1.2K

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

Current Position of Cleanspark With a trading volume of 5,354,074, the price of CLSK is down by -1.85%, reaching $10.64. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now. What The Experts Say On Cleanspark

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $27.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $27.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cleanspark options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.