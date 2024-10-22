This Is What Whales Are Betting On Cleanspark

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cleanspark.

Looking at options history for Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $149,147 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $244,975.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $11.0 to $37.0 for Cleanspark over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cleanspark's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cleanspark's whale trades within a strike price range from $11.0 to $37.0 in the last 30 days.

Cleanspark Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLSK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $0.86 $0.82 $0.82 $12.00 $82.4K 440 1.2K CLSK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $2.4 $2.2 $2.3 $37.00 $69.0K 69.3K 393 CLSK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $0.85 $0.82 $0.82 $12.00 $66.7K 440 2.0K CLSK CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/25/24 $0.48 $0.37 $0.4 $13.00 $40.3K 13.4K 1.2K CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $0.68 $0.58 $0.68 $12.50 $38.0K 5.1K 672

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

Where Is Cleanspark Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 11,404,268, the price of CLSK is down by -3.47%, reaching $12.25. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 38 days from now. What The Experts Say On Cleanspark

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $23.333333333333332.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Macquarie lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $20. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $27. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $23.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cleanspark with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

