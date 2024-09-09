This Is What Whales Are Betting On Cleanspark

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CLSK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Cleanspark.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $42,005, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $235,275.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $37.0 for Cleanspark during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cleanspark's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cleanspark's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $37.0 in the last 30 days.

Cleanspark Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLSK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $8.4 $8.25 $8.4 $15.00 $42.0K 1.6K 50 CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.21 $0.19 $0.21 $19.00 $42.0K 189 9.4K CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.2 $0.19 $0.2 $19.00 $40.0K 189 5.3K CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $3.25 $2.58 $3.3 $10.00 $33.0K 1.3K 1 CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.2 $0.18 $0.21 $19.00 $31.5K 189 1.5K

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cleanspark, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Cleanspark's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 3,030,014, the CLSK's price is up by 5.07%, now at $8.5. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 81 days. Expert Opinions on Cleanspark

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $20.875.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $23. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on Cleanspark with a target price of $23. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Cleanspark, targeting a price of $10. An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $27.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

