This Is What Whales Are Betting On Cleanspark

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CLSK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Cleanspark.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $66,822, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $401,290.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $16.0 for Cleanspark during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Cleanspark's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Cleanspark's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $16.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Cleanspark 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.85 $5.5 $5.8 $15.00 $116.0K 5.4K 255 CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.6 $5.4 $5.6 $15.00 $112.0K 5.4K 656 CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.75 $6.5 $6.5 $10.00 $85.1K 5.0K 1 CLSK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.65 $3.55 $3.56 $13.00 $41.3K 1.2K 116 CLSK CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $2.7 $2.63 $2.67 $13.00 $32.0K 316 453

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

In light of the recent options history for Cleanspark, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Cleanspark Trading volume stands at 6,793,818, with CLSK's price up by 0.39%, positioned at $11.89. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 102 days. What The Experts Say On Cleanspark

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $25.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Overweight rating for Cleanspark, targeting a price of $23. An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $27.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cleanspark with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

