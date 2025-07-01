This Is What Whales Are Betting On Citigroup

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Citigroup (NYSE:C), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in C often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 options trades for Citigroup. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 64% bullish and 17% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $33,375, and 27 calls, totaling $2,532,311.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $95.0 for Citigroup over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Citigroup options trades today is 6722.65 with a total volume of 25,284.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Citigroup's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $95.0 over the last 30 days.

Citigroup Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/17/26 $8.15 $8.0 $8.0 $90.00 $470.3K 1.9K 651 C CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $6.05 $6.0 $6.0 $82.50 $300.0K 13.3K 1.0K C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.05 $6.0 $6.0 $82.50 $298.8K 13.3K 1.0K C CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $55.55 $55.2 $55.38 $30.00 $199.3K 350 36 C CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/25/25 $0.76 $0.73 $0.75 $91.00 $187.5K 273 2.5K

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Citigroup, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Citigroup's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 5,343,125, the price of C is up by 0.56%, reaching $85.59.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Citigroup

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $93.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Citigroup with a target price of $100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Citigroup with a target price of $94. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $85.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Citigroup, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for C

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for C

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.