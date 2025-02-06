This Is What Whales Are Betting On Cisco Systems

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cisco Systems.

Looking at options history for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $62,980 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $497,132.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $45.0 and $75.0 for Cisco Systems, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cisco Systems options trades today is 5185.5 with a total volume of 4,512.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cisco Systems's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Cisco Systems 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $0.4 $0.17 $0.4 $70.00 $160.0K 1.5K 4.0K CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/07/25 $17.45 $17.35 $17.38 $45.00 $104.2K 60 0 CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.65 $12.55 $12.65 $52.50 $98.6K 1.1K 81 CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.75 $10.65 $10.75 $55.00 $67.7K 2.7K 64 CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.0 $2.0 $2.0 $75.00 $34.0K 35.8K 170

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff-25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cisco Systems, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Cisco Systems's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 2,530,175, the CSCO's price is down by -0.52%, now at $62.24. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 6 days. What The Experts Say On Cisco Systems

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $68.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cisco Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $68.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cisco Systems with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.